Holy Week brotherhood calls for donations to repair the image that caught fire in Vélez-Málaga The campaign was announced at the Easter exhibition on Torre del Mar's Paseo Larios

Members of the brotherhood and town hall officials at the launch of the campaign.

Vélez-Málaga's La Pollinica y Rocío Holy Week brotherhood has launched a campaign to collect donations to repair the image of the Virgen del Rocío, which was damaged when it caught fire during the town’s Palm Sunday processions.

An account has been opened for anyone wishing to make a donation, "to be able to pay for the replacement of the image, her mantle and other items”, they said. "In the next few days we will also provide a Bizum number," they added.

The donation campaign was announced on Wednesday 5 April in Torre del Mar at the Holy Week exhibition which is in a marquee on the town’s Paseo de Larios.

The image of the Virgen del Rocío caught fire on Palm Sunday in Vélez-Málaga when a candle apparently fell from its candlestick and set fire to the cloth on the wooden carving, which was made in 1980.

The brotherhood announced earlier this week that it suffered 80 per cent damage to its arms and face, as well as to the mantle and other items, but it is "repairable".

The procession had been on the street for just half an hour when the incident occurred in Calle Virgen de la Paz. The two floats were returned to the San Francisco market as members of the brotherhood and onlookers were visibly shaken by the dramatic events.

For further information, including bank account details, see the brotherhood’s Facebook page: Cofradía Pollinica y Rocío Vélez-Málaga.