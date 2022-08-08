Rincón de la Victoria’s Holi Colours Festival cancelled due to drought The organisers have suspended the event following the decision to turn off the beach showers in the town, in an effort to conserve water

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced that the Holi Colours festival, due to take place on Saturday 20 August, has been cancelled in view of the drought.

The showers on the town’s beaches have been turned off since last Monday, 1 August, which organisers have said means that some of the planned activities could not go ahead as they require the use of the showers and “even more so in view of the high temperatures”.

Councillor for Youth, Antonio José Martín said last Friday when the decision was announced, “This is a responsible decision in relation to the other measures that are being carried out in the middle of the summer season in the face of the problem of water shortages".

Tickets will be refunded and requests should be made via email to: ventasholicoloursoficial@gmail.com. Any tickets purchased will also be valid for next year, which organisers say is already being planned.