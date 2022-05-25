Injured hiker rescued after fall at El Saltillo The victim fell down a ten-metre embankment on the route near Canillas de Aceituno and was taken to the Axarquía hospital

A 73-year-old man was rescued and taken to hospital at midday on Wednesday (25 May) after falling down a ten-metre embankment when he was walking the El Saltillo route near Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía

The 112 emergency services received a call for help from a private individual at around 12.15pm, reporting that a man had fallen down a ten-metre high embankment while walking the route from Canillas to Puente del Saltillo, in the Huertezuelo area, and that he was unable to move. The coordination centre immediately activated the Guardia Civil, the 061 health emergency centre and the fire brigade.

Firefighters and members of the Guardia Civil rescued the injured hiker and carried him to an ambulance which took him to the Axarquía Hospital in Torre del Mar. No further information has been released about the condition of the hiker or the injuries he has sustained.

Misleading information

The route, which includes opened in October 2020, is named after the 52-metre-long and 1.2-metre-wide bridge, El Saltillo. The bridge connects the two sides of Los Almachares ravine at 64 metres high, between the towns of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella.

Just days after it opened, a woman died after falling from the edge of a narrow path down a ravine while doing the route. It was initially given the misleading name of the Axarquía's Caminito del Rey, suggesting that it was a controlled tourist attraction like the original one near Ardales. The name has since been dropped and advice about the difficulty of the route has been widely disseminated.