Jet ski petition hits 1,000 signatures on Granada's Costa Tropical

One thousand people have signed a petition calling for action against the increasing nuisance of jet skis along Granada's Costa Tropical.

La Herradura-Almunecar environmental association Amigos del Mar launched the campaign in May in response to the noise pollution and risk from "inconsiderate jet ski drivers" who they say are endangering divers, swimmers and other beach goers, as well as disturbing aquatic life.

The association argues that the "continuous noise" is affecting thousands of residents and holiday makers who want to enjoy peace in their homes and apartments. One resident said: “We love this place but the noise has become intolerable on weekends with the jet skis racing around for hours. Why aren’t they banned on our Blue Flag beaches?”

A major concern

A 2020 survey of local residents and businesses, also conducted by Amigos del Mar, confirmed that jet skis were a major concern, with the potential to cause serious damage to the local tourist economy.

Amigos del Mar Costa Tropical (AADMCT) founder Anne Zipse said: “Jet skis have made our beaches a hell on weekend afternoons and it’s only June. The authorities know about the problem but they are simply not doing anything about it. Let’s take action before a fatal accident and the area gets a bad name for being noisy and unsafe.”

The association pointed out that by law, it is the Guardia Civil Maritime Service that is responsible for marine safety and upholding jet ski regulations on the water. However, they say that "given limited resources divided up into a large number or responsibilities, they cannot keep up with the amount of illegal jet ski conduct, typically speeding within 200 metres of the shore."

No response as yet

The petition is calling on the Almunecar town hall to take action and ban jet skis from municipal boat ramps, given its authority and responsibility for what happens on its beaches.

“We want elected leaders to use their authority to restore safety and tranquillity to our waters and beaches,” said Zipse.

The town hall has not responded to the petition as yet.