New 8.8 million euro health centre for Rincón de la Victoria It will replace the current one, which has become too small to deal with the rapid growth of the population, now in excess of 50,000 inhabitants

The new health centre will be built in the San Julián area of Rincón de la Victoria / SUR

Rincón de la Victoria is set to get a new modern health centre to replace the current one, which has become too small to deal with the rapid growth of the population, now in excess of 50,000 inhabitants. The future health centre will be located on a plot of land in the Huerta Julián area of the town.

The town hall has put out to tender a contract for the design of the new facility with a budget of 388,861 euros. The construction will require an investment of 8.8 million euros, financed entirely by the Junta de Andalucía.

The mayor of Rincón Francisco Salado said in a statement that he was “pleased” with the progress of the project and added, "This new health centre will increase the health infrastructure in Rincón de la Victoria, responding to a historical demand that has been repeated by health professionals and residents for more than 15 years".

The new building will include consultation room, paediatrics, dentistry, minor surgery, health education, rehabilitation, basic radiology, continued care, mental health, administrative offices, support services, assistance and storage, among other facilities.

All the information regarding the specifications is published in the contracting section on the town hall website: www.rincondelavictoria.es. Companies interested have until 20 December to submit their bids.