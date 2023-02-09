British resident finds two large bales of hashish on popular Nerja beach Police are not ruling out the appearance of more packages along the Malaga and Granada coastlines in the coming days due to ongoing weather conditions

A British resident in Nerja found two bales of hashish on the shore of Nerja’s Burriana beach at around midday on Wednesday, which the recent storm had dragged onto the sand. Tom Sampson alerted the Guardia Civil who arrived quickly at the scene and intercepted the drugs.

The packages, one of which was half-open, weighed approximately 50 kilos, SUR has been able to confirm. The main hypothesis is that the drugs had been thrown from a boat in a shipment that was aborted by the drug traffickers when they were caught by the authorities.

With the strong waves that have been battering the Andalusian coastline in recent days, the packages eventually reached the shore. Police are not ruling out the appearance of more packages along the Malaga and Granada coastlines in the coming days due to ongoing weather conditions.