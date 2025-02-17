Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Part of the promotional poster for the Lego Harry Potter exhibition at El Ingenio. SUR
Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
Children's activities

Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol

El Ingenio shopping centre is holding a Lego exhibition and activities for children related to the popular wizard from 21 February to 1 March

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 17 February 2025, 18:49

The magic of Harry Potter meets Lego at the El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The shopping centre will be hosting an event during Malaga province's 'Semana Blanca' (white week) with a Lego building area, video games, minifigures and workshops.

The event will take place on 21 February from 5pm to 9pm, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 February and 1 March from 12 to 2pm and from 5 to 9pm. and will be located in the main square of the shopping centre. In addition, several Lego sculptures of the Harry Potter universe will be exhibited in different locations around the shopping centre.

The event is available for children between the ages of three and 12. It will not be necessary to register in advance to participate, but those interested should have the El Ingenio App on their mobile devices and be logged in to access the event. The activities will take approximately 20 minutes and the first 1,000 participants will receive a certificate for taking part in the activity.

"In addition to this exclusive Lego and Harry Potter event at El Ingenio, we will also extend the opening hours at our toy library, as well as other leisure activities such as our spectacular children's playground, the Sould Park jumping and recreational park, cinemas, etc., offering a wide range of leisure and dining options to enjoy 'Semana Blanca' with the little ones," a statement from El Ingenio said.

According to Grupo Sociedad Azucarera Larios, which owns the shopping centre, "It is important to actively participate in the generation of growth and economic development, orienting its activities to generate a positive impact, assuming responsibility for the social and environmental aspects of the different business activities it carries out".

