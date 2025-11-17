Guardia Civil officers investigate spate of burglaries on eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 17 November 2025, 18:40 Share

The Guardia Civil is investigating a spate of burglaries in rural houses in Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol. At least six homes were broken into between the night of Friday 14 and early morning on Saturday 15 November.

The assailants, believed to be a group of four people, were dressed in balaclavas to cover their faces and were carrying knives, with which they threatened one of the families, according to sources with whom SUR has spoken. The crime spree began at around 10pm in the Carril de la Rejana area, a road that starts in the municipality of Nerja but enters Torrox.

The thieves were looking for money and jewellery, as well as other valuables. During the burglary of one of the houses, they threatened a mother and her son, who are foreign nationals, with knives. The assailants did not injure the residents and when they had ransacked the house, they left quickly. As they fled, they almost ran over the family's dog.

The thieves continued their crime spree at other nearby properties. The Guardia Civil sent several units to the area, but were unable to locate the alleged burglars. The investigation continues into these incidents, which have been reported by the owners and residents of the properties.

Security measures

The authorities have asked the population living in scattered rural houses to take security measures and precautions, keeping their homes well secured and avoiding leaving tools or other valuable objects outside that could facilitate the entry of potential criminals.

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina has expressed his "concern about these robberies" and support to the people affected. Medina has called for greater police presence and has said that the Local Police will also help with the investigations.

At a town hall meeting in 2024 town hall spokesperson José Manuel Fernández stated that the Giardia Civil station in Torrox "lacks the necessary personnel to properly carry out its duties of ensuring the safety of our municipality and the neighbouring towns of Algarrobo and Sayalonga, which it also serves". According to the councillor, "this represents a radius of action of around 80 square kilometres and a population of over 30,000 inhabitants".

Fernández stated at the time that this is a situation "that this town hall has been reporting for many years to the government with the aim of providing the Guardia Civil with the technical and material resources necessary to carry out its duties in the province, undertaking the infrastructure projects that are planned or in progress and those that are necessary to be able to fulfil the service demanded by the public in optimal conditions".