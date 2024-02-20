German couple saved from house fire caused by gas leak in southern Spain's Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 23:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The rapid intervention of two Local Police officers in the Axarquía town of Torrox on the eastern stretch of Malaga province avoided tragedy when a fire broke out following a gas leak in the home of a 57-year-old German couple earlier this month.

The incident happened in the early hours of 3 February, when the police patrol received a call reporting a strong smell of gas in the vicinity of the property in Montealegre, a rural area of Torrox near the neighbouring town of Cómpeta.

The officers arrived on the scene within minutes where they were able to evacuate the couple as well as residents of nearby properties. They then put out the flames using fire extinguishers and cut off the electricity supply to avoid a possible explosion. Nobody was hurt in the fire thanks to the two officers’ rapid intervention, did not spread. The fire brigade also arrived on the scene.

Residents in the area were "very grateful" to the police officers and the German couple have sent a letter of thanks to the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, congratulating the officers, whose job falls under the jurisdiction of the town hall, for “such a good service to the community".