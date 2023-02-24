Funds raised for Turkey and Syria earthquake The cheque for just over 500 euros will go to the Red Cross

Members of the Club Internacional de Nerja raised just over 500 euros for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake through a raffle held last week. President of the club Robert Winchester handed the cheque to Linda Miller from the town's New Life Church, who in turn will pass it on to the local branch of the Red Cross.