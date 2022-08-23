Frigiliana's Three Cultures Festival returns The event will run from Thursday 25 until Sunday 28 August and live performances will come from artists including La Mari and Omara Portuondo

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Frigiliana’s popular Three Cultures Festival is back.

From 2006 until 2019 the last weekend in August has been given over to celebrating the village’s Islamic, Jewish and Christian cultures that have left their mark and legacy in the town.

This year the event, which starts on Thursday 25 and will continue until Sunday 28 August, presents an extensive programme of activities including a tapas route, musical performances, parades, a fireworks and music show, workshops, a craft market, cinema, children’s entertainment and storytelling.

Craft market

The craft market will have 150 stalls and the activities will take place throughout each day, from Plaza de la Iglesia to the Parque de Andalucía.

Visitors can also enjoy the various performances of theatre groups, circus, puppets, belly dancers and medieval characters.

The tapas route includes 16 establishments which will offer a wide range of tapas with a drink at a price of two euros, from 6pm to midnight. Those who complete the route and get a stamp from each establishment when consuming a tapa will be given a T-shirt and bag.

Live music

Live music will come from groups representing the three cultures, with performances by Maruja Limón, Omara Portuondo, and Ogun Afrobeat, among other artists.

La Mari, former lead singer of Malaga flamenco fusion group Chambao, will be performing on Thursday evening on the Plaza de las 3 Culturas at 11pm.

The group Ogun Afrobeat are performing at 11pm on Friday evening, also on Plaza de las 3 Culturas. They are a multinational group based in Madrid led, by Nigerian vocalist and drummer Akindimeji Akin Onasanya. Influences come from Afro-Cuban music, Ethiopian vocals and melodies, African American funk, jazz fusion and Middle Eastern influences, sung in Yoruba, English and Spanish.

Also on Friday evening the cellist duo Zaruk will be performing at 7pm in the San Antonio de Padua church.

At 9pm on Saturday 27 August the Jasmina Petrovic Ensemble will be performing in the patio of the town hall and on the same night, at 11pm, Maruja Limón an all-female group from Barcelona whose influences are Latin,Mediterranean and Flamenco fusion will be performing on the Plaza de las 3 Culturas at 11pm. They will be followed by will La Plazuela and Lord Sassafras.

Cuban-Spanish jazz singer, Omara Portuondo, will be closing this year’s festival with a performance starting at 10pm on Plaza de las 3 Culturas.

Portuondo was a born in Havana, Cuba in 1930 and has sung with the greats including the Buena Vista Social Club and Duke Ellington.

Her performance will be followed by a firework and music show on the same square at midnight.

Special bus service

A special bus service will run between Nerja and Frigiliana on each day of the event. For bus times and further programme information see the digital leaflets available in Spanish and English posted on the 3 Cultures Facebook page: Festival 3 Culturas Frigiliana.