Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building

The Hogar Virgen de la Victoria in Torre del Mar. E. Cabezas
The Hogar Virgen de la Victoria dates back to 1907 and is currently used by the Junta de Andalucía as a centre for unaccompanied minors

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:46

Architects are redesigning the Hogar Virgen de la Victoria in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol and an exhibition of the past and future of the emblematic building will open to the public on Thursday 13 March.

Architects Santiago Quesada and Pablo Valero, together with the University of Seville and the Politecnico di Milano, are creating the exhibition on alternative uses for the building, which dates back to 1907 and is currently used as a centre for unaccompanied minors.

The aim of the exhibition aims to "publicise a series of innovative projects for the rehabilitation of an emblematic building of our town, the Hogar Virgen de la Victoria, which was built in 1907 by the Larios family, taking as a model the Hospital Civil of Malaga," explained deputy mayor of Torre del Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia.

The exhibition presents proposals that seek to "transform this historic building into a modern multifunctional space" bringing a new urban value to the area, especially to the spaces on Avenida Doctor Fleming. "This project is the result of a collaboration with two leading European academic institutions: the University of Seville and the Politecnico di Milano. Through an exhaustive analysis of the town, the state of conservation of the building and its urban environment, proposals have been developed that respect the original architecture of the Hogar Virgen de la Victoria and its rich vegetation, which includes ficus, araucarias, palm trees and Indian plane trees," said Pérez Atencia.

Among the options proposed are a music conservatory or, given its large capacity, its adaptation as a day centre for people with Alzheimer's, The team in charge of coordinating these proposals is led by the architects Santiago Quesada and Pablo Valero, who will also direct a summer course on ‘Healthy Architecture’, to be held in June at the International University of Andalucía (UNIA), both in Malaga and at La Azucarera in Torre del Mar.

"The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the heritage value of this building and its potential as an engine of social and cultural development for Torre del Mar," said Atencia.

The exhibition will be open to the public at the Torre del Mar tourist information office on Calle Poniente, from 13 to 27 March. It will be open from Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 2pm and from Monday to Saturday from 4 to 8pm. Admission will be free.

