Four years of uncertainty over Torre del Mar pier project continues The deputy mayor regrets that the regional and national governments won't commit to the initiative

The project to build a pier off Torre del Mar beach has not made any progress more than four years after it was first announced and the initiative is still awaiting the approval of the regional government and the ministry for ecological transition.

It was in November 2017 when the Vélez-Málaga town hall launched the idea of creating a fixed infrastructure next to the so-called ‘espigón del Morro’; a stone breakwater located half way along Torre del Mar beach, near the El Copo area.

In a recent statement to SUR, deputy mayor and councillor for beaches, Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia, said the project "is still going round in circles in the offices." He went on to say, “I really don't understand why it has been forgotten, when it would be so easy to tell us once and for all whether it can or cannot be done.”

Similar to piers found in the UK

In his opinion, the pier, which would be similar to ones in coastal towns around the UK, but on a smaller scale, would be "a new tourist attraction”. Atencia went on to say, "Torre del Mar needs to continue adding attractions, we have some magnificent playgrounds, sports areas, bike lanes, monuments, murals, and I think this pier would be very beneficial."

According to the councillor, in recent months the regional government has raised some objections to the proposed project. "It is a very ambitious project, because it also includes plans to recover the seabed," explained Atencia, who added that among the bodies that have to report on the 65.5 metres long pier project is the authority responsible for Caleta port.

"We will continue to insist because we do not want this project to be forgotten," the councillor said. The pier would consist of a five metre wide and 65.5 metre long pier. It has been designed to be fully accessible, with a ramp as well as stairs to get onto it.

The design also includes a 10-metre wide circular viewing platform and would be built using concrete piling and the consultancy firm responsible for the design, PROAMB S.L., has opted for materials that allow for sustainable construction and are resistant to water.

Torre del Mar promenade was inaugurated in 1989 and in 2010 it underwent a major refurbishment. The pier project aims to further enhance the coastal path, which provides a continual pedestrian walkway from Caleta de Vélez port to the west end of Torre del Mar.