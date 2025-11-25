Four people dead after 'gas escape' in eastern Costa del Sol town

The street in Torrox where the incident happened.

Four people have reportedly been found dead this Tuesday 25 November as a result of a 'gas escape' in Torrox, a town on the eastern Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

According to SUR sources, the alarm was raised at around 3.20pm in the afternoon in the El Pontil neighbourhood, located in the historic centre of the municipality.

At the moment, no further details have emerged about the incident or the victims, who appear to be Moroccan.

More to follow...