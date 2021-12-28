Four Covid certificate access points open in the Axarquia The Junta de Andalucía explained that the Covid certificate can also be obtained online

The Malaga East-Axarquia Health Area has set up four points, located outside the health centres, where anybody can obtain their Covid certificate.

The points will be open in the morning until 7 January in Torre del Mar, at the Centro Cultural Nuestra Sra. del Carmen, the Antigua Azucarera, from Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 2pm, with access through the back door; in Torrox at the Tourist Office in Las Moreras, from 9am to 2pm from Monday to Wednesday; in El Morche, at the Tenencia de Alcaldía, from 9am to 2pm on Thursdays and Fridays; and in Vélez-Málaga, at the Servicios Sociales Comunitarios, located at 3 Calle Hojalateros from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

The Junta de Andalucía explained that the Covid certificate can also be obtained online via ClicSalud+, the mobile application 'Salud Andalucía', through the Ministry of Health, by electronic submission of the application, in the offices of the Guadalinfo network, and in the territorial delegations of the Ministry of Health and Families.

Covid-19 certificates are currently mandatory for access to health care facilities and hospitality and nightlife venues.