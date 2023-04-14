Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The former oil mill on Calle Ánimas. Eugenio Cabezas
Former oil mill to celebrate Nerja's industrial heritage

The town hall will invest 1.5 million euros to create a pedestrian walkway, a large public square and a municipal building

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 14 April 2023, 08:49

Nerja town hall has announced a project to turn a former oil mill in Calle Ánimas into a visitors centre.

After acquiring the mill at the end of 2021 for almost one million euros and after voting not to demolish the historic building, the mayor José Alberto Armijo presented a draft project which is designed to breathe new life into this "important" early twentieth century building and highlight Nerja’s historical industrial heritage.

In a statement, Armijo said that the project will cover four important objectives, "the rehabilitation of the building of the old mill and machinery to convert it into a visitors centre, the pedestrian connection of Calle Ánimas with the Plaza de España, the creation of a large square, and the construction of a 200 square metre municipal building on Plaza de España, opposite the Museum of Nerja".

