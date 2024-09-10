Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The beach in Nerja this Tuesday evening. E. Cabezas
Foreign tourist drowns on popular Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

Foreign tourist drowns on popular Costa del Sol beach

The 74-year-old woman was spotted floating near the breakwater and was rescued by lifeguards, who together with health workers, tried to revive her without success

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:32

There has been a new drowning fatality on a Costa del Sol beach this summer. A 74-year-old French tourist died this Tuesday afternoon on the El Chucho beach in Nerja, after being rescued by lifeguards, who tried, along with the health services, to revive her for about an hour, without success.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm, when beachgoers raised the alarm that there was a body floating near the La Torrecilla breakwater, which separates this beach from El Chucho, around 80 metres from the shore. The municipal service lifeguards quickly raced to her rescue, pulling her out of the water.

However, despite the efforts of the professionals, together with the emergency medical staff from the Nerja health centre, it was not possible to revive her.

This afternoon there was a strong swell in the area, so the red flag, which prohibits bathing, was flying. The incident has caused a great commotion in the area, where there are several large hotels and numerous tourist apartments.

The operation also involved the Nerja Local Police force, Guardia Civil officers and Civil Protection volunteers.

