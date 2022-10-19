FoodTrucks Xperience returns to Rincón de la Victoria Chefs on wheels will offer different specialities such as Argentinean empanadas, German sausages, Venezuelan arepas, hamburgers, Cuban food, fried chicken and Mexican as well as food suitable for vegetarians and celiacs

Rincón de la Victoria sees the return of the Food Trucks Xperience from 21 to 23 October with international gastronomy and live music. The event is taking place on Plaza Al-Andalus "where eight chefs on wheels will offer different specialities such as Argentinean empanadas, German sausages, Venezuelan arepas, hamburgers, Cuban food, fried chicken and Mexican food", explained the tourism councillor, Antonio José Martín.

The Food Trucks Xperience in Rincón de la Victoria is free of charge to attemd and offers children's areas, as well as a programme of activities from 1pm to midnight. Live music is provided by Augusto Violín, Habana Vieja, Cantando Bajito, Salma Díaz, Dr. No and Los Ejecutivos. The event is organised by Baobab Eventos, Rincón de la Victoria town hall and Victoria beer.

The chefs on wheels of the FoodTrucks Xperience Rincón de la Victoria are Bigott (sausages), La Pequeña Habana, Chicken Truck (fried chicken), Non Stop mojitos cocktail bar, La Tribu (hamburgers), The Trick Truck (Mexican food), La Porteña (Argentinean empanadas), Arepita (arepas and tequeños), and Bici churro (churros and coffee).