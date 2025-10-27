Food drive invites locals to celebrate second anniversary

Donations of food and other items ready to be distrubuted to families from the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is celebrating the second anniversary of its Food Drive on 10 November.

Organisers are inviting anyone either already involved in the campaign, or who would like to find out more about it, to an event to celebrate the milestone at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar on Monday 10 November at 11am.

As Christmas approaches, they will be announcing details of this year’s Toy Appeal to make sure every child in the area under 18, whose family currently receives monthly food support from Lux Mundi, receives a wrapped, age-appropriate toy or gift this Christmas.

The centre has asked people not to bring gifts at this stage as this will just be for information about the campaign and how to donate. Anyone wishing to bring items for the food drive is invited to do so.

