Donations of food and other items ready to be distrubuted to families from the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar SUR
Charity

Food drive invites locals to celebrate second anniversary

The charity organisation led by Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar is holding an event on Monday 10 November to celebrate the milestone and raise awareness of the campaign

Jennie Rhodes

Monday, 27 October 2025, 14:42

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is celebrating the second anniversary of its Food Drive on 10 November.

Organisers are inviting anyone either already involved in the campaign, or who would like to find out more about it, to an event to celebrate the milestone at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar on Monday 10 November at 11am.

As Christmas approaches, they will be announcing details of this year’s Toy Appeal to make sure every child in the area under 18, whose family currently receives monthly food support from Lux Mundi, receives a wrapped, age-appropriate toy or gift this Christmas.

The centre has asked people not to bring gifts at this stage as this will just be for information about the campaign and how to donate. Anyone wishing to bring items for the food drive is invited to do so.

For further information visit the Lux Mundo website by clicking here.

