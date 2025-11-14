Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?

SUR in English Torrox Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:41 Share

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is switching on its Christmas lights this Friday 14 November. Starting at 6pm Plaza de La Constitución in Torrox Pueblo there will be performances by all the local choirs and a market will be set up. Churros, hot chocolate and chestnuts will be distributed among those in attendance, weather permitting.

The town hall invites "young and old alike to enjoy some special family moments together and to start celebrating Christmas in the best climate in Europe."

At the time of publishing, the Christmas switch-on had not been cancelled despite the forecast for rain. However, anyone planning to attend is advised to check the town hall website and Facebook page for updates.