Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox Pueblo is ready for the Christmas switch-on tonight (weather permitting). SUR
Christmas 2025

Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?

Tonight, the town hall invites "young and old alike to enjoy some special family moments together and to start celebrating the festive season in the best climate in Europe"

SUR in English

Torrox

Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:41

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is switching on its Christmas lights this Friday 14 November. Starting at 6pm Plaza de La Constitución in Torrox Pueblo there will be performances by all the local choirs and a market will be set up. Churros, hot chocolate and chestnuts will be distributed among those in attendance, weather permitting.

The town hall invites "young and old alike to enjoy some special family moments together and to start celebrating Christmas in the best climate in Europe."

At the time of publishing, the Christmas switch-on had not been cancelled despite the forecast for rain. However, anyone planning to attend is advised to check the town hall website and Facebook page for updates.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?

Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?