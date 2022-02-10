Firefighters tackle blaze near Burriana beach in Nerja Fire broke out in an area of agricultural land near La Cala de la Doncella

The fire broke out on the east side of Burriana beach. / SUR

Firefighters were called out this Thursday evening to tackle a wildfire that broke out in an area of agricultural land and ravines on the east side of Burriana beach in Nerja soon after 7pm.

The alarm was raised after smoke was detected near the Cala de la Doncella, not far from farms and avocado plantations.

The Plan Infoca forest firefighting unit informed on its social media that initially 14 firefighters and an environment officer had been dispatched to the scene. The provincial firefighting consortium also has a unit in the area along with the Local Police.

The cause of the fire is not known although one of the initial hypotheses is that it started in an illegal settlement in the area.

This blaze comes just two months after the fire that destroyed 36.6 hectares in the nearby Vega de Maro.