Fire crews tackle barbecue blaze on top floor of apartment block According to 112 Andalucía they were alerted by several emergency calls from neighbours at around 4.45pm this Sunday afternoon

A fire has been declared this Sunday afternoon at an apartment block in Torrox, in Malaga province.

According to reports from the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, at around 4.45pm several calls were received from people alerting of a fire in Calle Fuente Cambil could have been sparked by flammable products stored near a barbecue. The flames caused a dense column of smoke.

Firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade at the Nerja and Torrox stations were mobilised to the scene, together with Guardia Civil officers Guard. When the emergency teams arrived, the residents had already evacuated the building by their own means.