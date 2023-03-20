Fifty Axarquía couples celebrate golden and diamond wedding anniversaries During the ceremony in Torrox, the 50 couples were invited to remake their wedding vows

Antonia Martín, 85, and Francisco Cortés, 87 were married in 1962. Residents of Calle Pontil in Torrox, they have four children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. While Antonia has always been a housewife, Francisco worked in the countryside and as a bricklayer. When asked what the secret of being married for 61 years is, they both agree: "Getting along well, being at ease with each other", Antonia answered. "Don't argue, don't fight, you have to put up with a lot," was Francisco’s reply.

Antonia and Francisco were joined by 49 other couples who have recently celebrated milestone anniversaries at a ceremony which took place on Saturday 19 March at Torrox’s theatre.

Ángeles Escudero, 75, and Antonio Cortés, 82, have two children and four grandchildren. They were married on 2 August 1970 at the town’s La Encarnación church. "I've done very well as a girlfriend and as a wife,” said Ángeles. And the secret to a long marriage, according to Antonio? "To deal with everything that comes and get on with it".

Isabel Alés, 72, and Juan Valle, 80, residents of El Morche, have three children and seven grandchildren. They have been married since October 1969. “Getting along, working and not wasting money," said Juan, while for Isabel the secret has been to, “work to raise our children”.

The ceremony was presided over by Torrox mayor, Óscar Medina, accompanied by the councillor for senior citizens, Sandra Extremara and is the first of its kind in the town. During the ceremony, the 50 couples were invited to remake their wedding vows and said in front of family and friends at the Teatro Villa de Torrox.

The mayor said, “Here we are all the people of Torrox, of all ideologies and thoughts, united all together to celebrate one of the most beautiful anniversaries; the golden wedding anniversary".

During the ceremony there was live music from Cuartero Antídoto and was followed by a meal for the guests.