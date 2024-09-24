Malaga village gets ready to celebrate international cultural week

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Albaida Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 18:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

With just 826 registered inhabitants, Canillas de Albaida in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province boasts a very varied year-round cultural programme. Now it is all set to start its annual cultural week which will begin on Monday 30 September and end on Sunday 6 October.

"The most important thing is that all the villagers get involved. In fact, more and more people from other villages come to enjoy our cultural week, said the town hall in a statement, who wanted to invite "all people from the Axarquía to this annual event full of traditions and culture, which adds attractions to those that Canillas de Albaida, the pearl of the Axarquia."

Fourteen different nationalities

Part of the cultural week is the village's second Art Walk, in which artists from 14 different nationalities who live in Canillas de Albaida or neighbouring villages will be participating. "Visitors will be able to take a tour of the town and see these works of art," said the village's mayor Encarnación Pareja, who pointed out that "we will also maintain the popular games, the gastronomic and painting competitions, tournaments and traditions; and of course our tribute to the young people who turn 18 and the over 90s who deserve so much".

Activities such as the petanque championship, drawing competition, padel tennis tournament, the FIFA football championship and the screening of a film will all be happening on Monday 30 September. On Tuesday 1 October from 4pm onwards, there will be a writing competition followed by bicycle races and traditional games. From 6pm onwards, the paddle tennis, darts and table tennis tournament will take place.

On Wednesday 2 October at 11.30am in Las Esperillas bar there will be a dominoes tournament and at 4pm, a 'Kahoot' in Guadalinfo. On Thursday chocolate with churros will be served up along with a performance by the traditional zambomba music group La Perla de la Axarquía.

Throughout the afternoon it will be possible to see the drawings of the students the Almijara primary school and participate in the gastronomic competition of typical dishes of the village. There will also be a concert by the municipal band and the Romeros del Rosario choir. Leo Live music will provide the evening's entertainment.

On Saturday 5 October at 8.30am a 13.5-kilometre hike organised by the Locos de la Colina sports club will begin from Llano de la Fuente. There will also be a shorter route and children's and charity races.

Programming and schedules

The opening and presentation of the artists for the Art Walk is scheduled for Thursday 3 October at 12 noon in the cultural halls. Artists from 14 different European countries are participating, as well as Canada and Brazil. They are all residents of Canillas de Albaida and other neighbouring villages.

"It is a mountain village, with whitewashed houses and hospitable people who have been able to welcome an international community with many artistic talents. That is why, to celebrate this, we are organising this cultural event, so that they can get to know us and our work," explained Nick Coates, one of the organisers, who indicated that the works will be exhibited in the streets, restaurants, buildings and in their own studios. The Art Walk can be visited from 12 to 2pm and from 5 to 7pm.