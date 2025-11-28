Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eleven arrested in eastern Costa del Sol drugs raid
Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 28 November 2025, 18:17

Spain's Policia Nacional has recovered seven social housing units (VPO) in the Pueblo Nuevo de la Axarquía area of Vélez-Málaga, popularly known as Carabanchel, on the eastern Costa del Sol, which had been converted into laboratories for the intensive cultivation of marijuana.

'Operation Órdago' took place on Thursday 27 November and resulted in the arrest of eleven people for their alleged involvement in crimes against public health and electricity fraud, as reported by the police force in a statement on Friday.

Officers dismantled eight fully equipped indoor greenhouses for the accelerated growth of cannabis sativa, seizing 2,711 marijuana plants in advanced stages of flowering, as well as 415 grams of hashish, two precision scales, and 11,095 euros in cash. They also located three shotguns, two replica pistols and more than 500 cartridges, among other items found during the searches.

The operation was carried out along with Local Police with support from the canine unit and air support team as well as the Andalusian housing and rehabilitation agency (AVRA) and technical staff from an electrical company.

The latter confirmed that the homes were illegally connected to the grid through clandestine connections. The now-recovered homes will be renovated by the relevant authorities to restore their use as social housing.

In some cases, in addition to intensive cultivation, the apartments were also being used as drug sales points according to investigators. The eleven suspects are being tried in a court in Vélez-Málaga.

