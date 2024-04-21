Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Emergency ambulance (file image). SUR
Elderly woman dies after being hit by tourist train on Costa del Sol
112 incident

The 82-year-old died following the accident on Avenida del Mediterráneo in Rincón de la Victoria on Saturday evening

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 09:01

An 82-year-old woman died on Saturday evening (20 April) after being struck by a tourist train in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of Spain's Costa del Sol, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened just before 7pm when several callers alerted the emergency coordination centre that a tourist train had run over an elderly woman on Avenida del Mediterráneo.

Local Police and an 061 health service ambulance crew attended the scene, but the Andalusían public health service (SAS) certified the woman's death after the accident.

