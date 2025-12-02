Environmentalists propose large forest area for eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 16:59 Share

The Gena-Ecologists in Acción environmental action group has presented an ambitious environmental project to Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol, with the aim of transforming Las Campiñuelas area between Vélez and Torre del Mar, into a large 40-hectare forest.

The document, registered on Monday 1 December, proposes the creation of the future 'El Algarrobal de Las Campiñuelas forest park' on an area of unused land. In the document, Gena argues that the area is of "remarkable environmental interest".

The proposed area is located between the Camino de Torrox and Camino de Algarrobo roads to the east of Vélez-Málaga and is bordered to the south by the A-7 motorway. Despite its appearance of wasteland, the environmental group highlights its important biodiversity, especially in terms of birds, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals, which have made this place one of the regular observation points for ornithologists from all over the province.

The area in question is privately owned but with no plans for urban development, unlike other nearby areas, where a private HM Hospitales group hospital is planned and further south, the future desalination plant whose details have not yet been revealed, could be built. For GENA, the opportunity to protect what remains free in the area "is now or never".

The environmental group's proposal is based on intensive planting of carob trees, a species that is highly resistant to heat and drought, conditions that, according to a statement by the group which is led by Vélez biologist Rafael Yus, "will mark the local climate in the coming decades". The aim is to create a dense forest that functions as a refuge for wildlife by creating an ecological corridor and a natural carbon sink. According to his calculations, it could capture 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next few years.

Open areas

The plan also includes the creation of small wetlands fed by rainwater, to attract aquatic species and birds. It also proposes the creation of open grassland areas, signposted trails, bird observatories and information panels. Another key element is the integration of the traditional olive grove located between the Olivar de Poey and the Haza de Villescas areas, where numerous hundred-year-old olive trees still survive. This space, which is less dense, would make it possible to diversify the habitats of the future park.

Gena argues that the plan would be "the first with these characteristics and objectives in Malaga", combining the fight against desertification, as the area loses thousands of tonnes of soil every year, the protection of habitats, the promotion of biodiversity and the creation of new leisure and nature tourism areas for Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar.

"This is a historic opportunity to provide the municipality with a green area and halt environmental degradation"

Gena has called on the town hall to incorporate its project into the new general urban plan (PGOU) and to seek ways to acquire or protect the land: from the purchase or sale or compulsory transfer to possible forced expropriation, as it is rural land with no productive use and with a clear social interest. "It is a historic opportunity to provide the municipality with a green area and halt the environmental degradation of Las Campiñuelas," said Yus.