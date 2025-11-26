Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:16 | Updated 19:47h. Share

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has officially opened its Belén (Nativity scene) at the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Centro Cultural – Antigua Azucarera (old sugar factory), as the festive season gets under way in the coastal town.

The giant scene measures over 55 metres in length and features 2,000 figures made by local artist Antonio Fortes Calderón, which include local scenes like the town's iconic blue and white striped lighthouse. The cultural centre is also hosting the Cipriano Maldonado drawing and painting competition and the winner will illustrate the official Christmas card from Torre del Mar's mayor's office.

Deputy mayor Jesús Atencia said that “this nativity scene has become a true symbol of identity, marking the beginning of Christmas in Torre del Mar. It is one of the most visited Nativity scenes in the province and each year it surprises visitors thanks to the care and effort that Antonio Fortes puts into its creation.” He added, "For many years now, Antonio has been enhancing this Nativity scene which attracts thousands of visitors every Christmas.”

Fortes Calderón explained that his Nativity scene has more than 2,000 figures made of papier-mâché and polystyrene that include emblematic buildings in Torre del Mar, biblical scenes and corners inspired by both the Axarquía and other places in northern Europe.

He stated that each year he creates the Belén "with great affection and enthusiasm, thinking of the children, the elderly and all the people who will visit it. My goal is for them to experience this Christmas with the same joy with which I built this Nativity scene.” Fortes concluded by inviting “all the residents of Torre del Mar and the entire region to come and see it and enjoy it.”

The event brought together pupils from all the primary schools in Torre del Mar, who performed Christmas carols under the direction of their teachers, giving a festive start to the unveiling of the Nativity scene.

The cultural centre is open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 9pm, on Saturdays from 10am until 8pm and on Sundays from 11am to 2pm and 5 to 8pm.