Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has taken over the maintenance of several sections of road to improve access, road safety and facilities within the municipality. Mayor Óscar Medina has signed an agreement with the Andalusian regional government for the transfer of the old MA-101 road, which runs mainly along the coast and part of the MA-102, inland, which will now become municipal roads.

The transfer also includes the assignment to the Andalusian regional government of the northern access to Torrox, at the Algarrobo Pérez roundabout, built by the Ministry of Public Works.

The town hall approved in November 2024 the request to transfer the old MA-101 and MA-102 roads to the local government, a request that has now become effective following the signing of the aforementioned document.

This administrative procedure will enable the town hall to carry out its project to develop a future commercial area from the Barranco Plano roundabout to the Conejito junction on the coast, a project that has been pending for more than a decade. The section between the Barranco Plano roundabout and La Rabitilla will also become the responsibility of the town hall.

Together, these roads form a local road network providing access to Torrox Costa, the Amberes residential area, La Trocha, El Pago de la Boticaria, the El Recreo residential area, La Rabitilla and the old town, with multiple access points to properties, pavements on both sides and street lighting.

Through the agreed transfer, apart from the improvements also planned for the accesses to Amberes and the Cerro Garbancito residential area, all administrative procedures will be streamlined with the new municipal powers.