Eastern Costa del Sol business network invites local professionals to ‘Copas & Canapés’ evening

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 27 October 2025, 14:40 Share

Axarquía Business Networking (ABN) based in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its first ‘Copas & Canapés’ event, which is taking place on Thursday 6 November from 6 to 8pm at the town's Club Nautico.

The event is open to both existing and non-members, providing an opportunity for people to learn more about the network. “We want to bring together like-minded people who live and work in the Axarquía area, share ideas, and support each other’s businesses,” the ABN said in a statement.

It will be a “relaxed networking evening" that aims to bring together "local business owners, freelancers, and professionals from across the Costa del Sol, with a particular focus on the Axarquía”.

ABN is an English-speaking networking group that helps self-employed people and small businesses grow through collaboration, referrals, and community support. Members meet regularly in Torre del Mar to exchange knowledge, promote local enterprise and strengthen the area’s business network.

To learn more about Axarquía Business Networking and the event visit www.axarquiabusinessnetworking.com