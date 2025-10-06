Eastern Costa del Sol bar raises 2,000 for local breast cancer charity

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 6 October 2025, 11:21 Share

The owners of Bar 19 in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol have raised 2,000 euros in aid of Asociación Esperanza, an Axarquía-based organisation that supports people with breast cancer and their families.

Erica Russell-Watson, who is a volunteer with the association, went along to the bar on Friday 26 September to present landlady Sharon Stevens with a placard to thank her for her fundraising work. The money was raised through a series of events including karaoke evenings and raffles.

Erica explained to SUR in English that she learnt of Asociación Esperanza when she was recovering from breast cancer. "They were a great help to me on so many levels, not only through treatment and recovery but by providing physiotherapy for my lymphedema, yoga classes, numerous workshops and a network of friends."

She went on to say, "Sharon lost her mum to breast cancer so does all she can to raise funds. Not only does the money go to help with the many initiatives that Esperanza runs to support patients but a percentage also goes towards research which is so important."

Erica added, "Breast cancer unfortunately touches all of our lives either because we know a friend or family member who is battling the disease or through personal experience."