East of Malaga health area extends colon cancer screening options

The Axarquía health area in the east of Malaga province has increased its options for submitting stool samples for its colon cancer screening programme, which means patients no longer need to make an appointment to do so. The idea is to be able to screen more people between the ages of 50 and 69 years of age residing in the 31 Axarquía municipalities who have agreed to participate in screening.

From now on the samples along with forms can be deposited at the headquarters at 42 Calle Infantes in Torre del Mar from 8:30am to 1pm Monday to Friday, at the reception of the corresponding health centre or local doctors during public opening hours; at the Hospital de la Axarquía from 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday and at the laboratory from 3pm to 8pm Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, they can be left at the laboratory from 8am to 8pm.

Colon cancer occurs in the large intestine. The disease begins with the abnormal growth of intestinal tissue, giving rise to polyps. Most intestinal polyps are benign (not cancerous), but a small percentage of cases are malignant. Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers in Andalucía among the over 50s. Early diagnosis can cure 90 per cent of cases and it can be detected before symptoms appear.

Risk factors that contribute to this include lifestyle factors such as being overweight and obese; alcohol, tobacco, red and processed meat consumption and diabetes. Protective factors against this disease include moderate physical activity and a low-fat diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and fibre.

Since 2014, the colon cancer screening program has been extended to 99% of the target population of Andalucía. Currently, 50.4% of Andalusians have agreed to participate, of whom 39% have completed the entire process. Of those who participated, five per cent tested positive and were treated.

"This represents a very important benefit for those who have been prevented from developing colon cancer. The blood test is recommended for all men and women between the ages of 50 and 69 and is performed every two years," the Junta de Andalucía regional government said.