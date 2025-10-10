Early morning scare as second fire breaks out in just 48 hours near Costa del Sol shanty town

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Friday, 10 October 2025, 12:14 Share

Firefighters have extinguished the flames of a second fire in just 48 hours near the shanty town on the outskirts of Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol. The fire started in a dump located next to the old N-340 road, where reeds, rubbish, household goods and electrical appliances accumulate.

The last few nights have been a worrying time for the residents in the Ensanche area of the coastal town in the Vélez-Málaga municipality. The second fire was reported around 11.30pm on Thursday night. A large cloud of smoke alerted the residents, many of whom recorded the fire with their mobile phones.

Firefighters, the Local and the National Police were quickly mobilised. The police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic. In the meantime, the firefighting teams worked throughout the night. No personal injuries have been reported, despite the closeness of the fire to the Casillas de la Vía residents.

Casillas de la Vía is the only large shanty town of its kind remaining in the Axarquia area. Situated next to the old N-340, at the access to Torre del Mar from the Almayate area, it is home to around 50 shacks where more than a hundred people, from children to the elderly, live in deplorable and unsafe conditions, without running water, sewage or electricity.

After several decades of unfulfilled promises and failed attempts, Vélez-Málaga town hall unanimously demanded that the regional government, which owns the land, "once and for all" find an immediate solution to this problematic area. The proposal was made in November 2024.