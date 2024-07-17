Dunas de la Carraca: the unspoilt sand dunes on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol

This geological phenomenon, which is more common along the coast of Cadiz province, attracts a different type of beachgoer from those who flock to the coast's better-known beaches

La Carraca dunes of El Morche in Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol are an untouched part of the town's Cenicero beach. Despite 'cenicero' meaning ashtray in Spanish, fortunately on this virtually untouched stretch of beach there are no traces of cigarette butts.

The only trace of vandalism or inappropriate behaviour is some graffiti on the few benches around the dunes, like the one left by a certain 'Jesús', who felt the need to leave a reminder of his day at the beach. His message covers the sign asking people not to access the beach in vehicles. To be honest you would probably get stuck in the sand if you tried to anyway.

A couple chose a public loo to leave their initials (J and A) inside a red heart. Not the most romantic place to declare your love, but maybe the relationship didn't last. These are, however, two of the few blemishes on this otherwise untouched beach in El Morche.

One sign that has been left intact shows how many kilometres it is to Ibiza, The Bahamas, Tarifa, Punta Cana, Santa Monica and Honolulu. Perhaps the installers of the sign considered La Carraca dunes to be on a par with these more famous landmarks. Either way, it makes a good spot for a selfie, even if the sign is not that original. In fact, to see other dunes in Malaga province you would have to go at least as far as Marbella or Estepona.

This geological phenomenon, which is more common along the coast of Cadiz province, attracts a different type of beachgoer from those who flock to the Costa del Sol's more well-known beaches.

The nearest beach bar is half a kilometre away and the promenade that links Torrox Costa with El Morche does not cover this stretch of coast. This is because promenades have been blamed for the disappearance of dunes elsewhere. However, they are on a walking route allowing early morning walkers to stop and reflect on the beauty of the area.

A bit later on the first towels and sunshades start to arrive and the work is over for the man who goes out first thing almost every morning with his metal detector. He'll be back tomorrow to see what spoils have been left by today's beachgoers.