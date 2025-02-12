Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The renovated dog park in Torre del Mar. SUR
Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park
Animal welfare

Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park

The pet facility in the El Tomillar area of Torre del Mar has been completely renovated

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 08:00

The dog park in the El Tomillar in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has been completely renovated and reopened on Tuesday 11 February.

Vélez- Málaga town hall has moved the benches and litter bins to external areas to avoid collisions and has replaced the facilities damaged by the autumn rain, which forced the park to be closed. The improvements have been carried out following requests made by local residents, which were agreed with the town hall.

Some of the existing furniture including benches and litter bins have been moved to the perimeter of the park and it is hoped that this will resolve the incidents and collisions that were common among pets. The total invested in the improvements amounts to 7,800 euros.

Other improvements include replacing the sand which generated dust and, with the passage of animals, became impassable and unstable, with the consequent risk of falls. It has been replaced by sieved sand, which allows compaction and does not generate dust. In the same line of action, the central flowerbeds have been removed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  2. 2 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  3. 3 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  4. 4 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  5. 5 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  6. 6 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  7. 7 Marie Curie's discreet visit to Andalu%u0441ía... with unwanted fuss
  8. 8 Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood
  9. 9 Renovation of Cártama leisure and recreational space draws to a close
  10. 10 Fuengirola social housing project progresses 'at a good pace'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park