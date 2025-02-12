Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 08:00 Compartir

The dog park in the El Tomillar in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has been completely renovated and reopened on Tuesday 11 February.

Vélez- Málaga town hall has moved the benches and litter bins to external areas to avoid collisions and has replaced the facilities damaged by the autumn rain, which forced the park to be closed. The improvements have been carried out following requests made by local residents, which were agreed with the town hall.

Some of the existing furniture including benches and litter bins have been moved to the perimeter of the park and it is hoped that this will resolve the incidents and collisions that were common among pets. The total invested in the improvements amounts to 7,800 euros.

Other improvements include replacing the sand which generated dust and, with the passage of animals, became impassable and unstable, with the consequent risk of falls. It has been replaced by sieved sand, which allows compaction and does not generate dust. In the same line of action, the central flowerbeds have been removed.