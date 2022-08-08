Axarquía desalination plant is one step closer to reality The Junta de Andalucía's official gazette (BOJA) has published details of a proposal from the multinational company Acciona, which has three months to draw up the project

The construction of a desalination plant is one of the main objectives for the town halls and subtropical fruit growers in the Axarquía to alleviate the consequences of the drought.

Now Andalucía’s regional government has activated the procedures to go ahead with a plant, which the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, requested "urgently" last Monday after a town hall meeting.

The Official Journal of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), published on 26 July an application submitted by the multinational company Acciona Agua SA to build such a plant in the Axarquía.

The plant would have the capacity to produce 25 cubic hectometres per year, which would meet the demand of the subtropical sector.

The purpose of the desalination plant, of which no further details are known as yet, would be for "irrigation and supply to towns in the Axarquía". A period of three months is now open "for the applicant to present the corresponding technical documents, with other applicants able to present applications or for any objections to the project to be admitted during the same period".

Opposition Vélez-Málaga PP councillor, Francisco Delgado, welcomed the "decisive step taken by the Junta to implement a fundamental project to ensure the future of the Axarquía in a scenario of drought as serious as the current one".