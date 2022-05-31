One dead and one injured after car crashes off road in the Axarquia An 82-year-old man died and another 80-year-old was injured when their car left the A-4152 road in the Malaga municipality of Alfarnatejo on Monday evening

An 82-year-old man died on Monday evening, 30 May, and another 80-year-old was injured when their car crashed down an embankment in the Malaga municipality of Alfarnatejo, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The accident happened at 8.20pm when the vehicle travelling on the A-4152 left the road in the Axarquia region and fell down a slope at kilometre 10.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they could only certify the death of the 82-year-old passenger. Firefighters released the 80-year-old driver from the vehicle, who was transferred to hospital, according to the 112 control room.