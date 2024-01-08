Danish artist starts work on his third little castle on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 8 January 2024, 18:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Danish artist Anton Jensen who lives in El Morche, Torrox, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is building in a garden area next to a beach bar in El Peñoncillo. The garden forms part of a small castle he is creating using stones from the beach, cement, iron, bricks and wood.

It is the third mini fortification that the Dane has created, having completed one in the small coastal village of Lagos which belongs to Vélez-Málaga in 2021 and another on a cliff in the Calaceite area of Torrox Costa which he completed in early 2023.

Jensen started his third project just a fortnight ago and says he still has several months of work to do. "I hope to have it finished by the summer," he says as he works hard to place the small beach stones he has collected in the vicinity of his creation.

No hurry

"I'm not in a hurry, I'm doing it little by little, I hope to have it ready in four or five months,” the Danish artist, who will not charge anything for this new work, says. The owner of the Media Caña picnic area is helping him with the purchase of cement and sand, as well as offering him food and drinks.

The dimensions of this third castle are considerably larger than the first and second and Jensen says it will probably be twice the size at around three metres in diameter and more than one metre high. However, he admits, "I don't have any plans or technical studies, it's all in my head, I'm building as I go along.”

As in the case of the first two projects, he has not requested special permission from the town hall for this one either, although he has communicated his new project in writing. In fact, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, who has already congratulated him for his second work, has recently visited the area to "thank him for his effort" and encourage him to continue until it is completed.

Nerja

Medina has said that the Calaceite castle "has become a new tourist attraction in the area, as dozens of people are photographed next to it every day". In fact, Jensen has been forced to install a sign next to it to ask visitors not to climb on the structure to avoid damaging it.

"I would love to be able to build one in Nerja too, it's a very touristy place and there are very big and very good rocks, which are perfect for making this kind of stone and cement castle," Jensen said, adding that he would like to recreate what was the old castle destroyed by the British in the War of Independence in 1812 which was located on what is now the town’s iconic Balcón de Europa.

Jensen has said that his third creation will not have a name, unlike the first two, christened Castillo del Búho in Lagos and Castillo de Calaceite.