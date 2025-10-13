Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Cyclist dies after early morning crash on Costa del Sol

The car driver, 20, also suffered serious head injuries in the accident

Irene Quirante / Ester Requena

Irene Quirante / Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 13 October 2025, 09:04

An accident early on Saturday morning in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has left a 35 year-old cyclist dead and a 20 year-old driver seriously injured. Apparently, the accident happened on a stretch of the N-340 which has no lighting. In addition, according to sources consulted by SUR, the cyclist was allegedly riding without lights or wearing a reflective jacket.

The cyclist was hit by a car at around 2.30am on Saturday, when 112 Andalucía received two distress calls alerting that a cyclist had been seriously injured at kilometre 266, in the direction of Torre del Mar. According to sources, he had lost one of his lower limbs as a result of the impact. The man, of whom no further details have been released at the moment, died when he was being transferred to a hospital by the emergency medical services.

The car driver, aged 20, was taken to the Hospital de La Axarquía, where he remains in hospital. According to sources, the young man suffered head injuries in the accident, which is believed to have happened when he did not see the cyclist, which was made more difficult due to the lack of street lighting in the area.

