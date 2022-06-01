Cudeca is looking for volunteers for new Rincón de la Victoria charity shop The shops are the foundation's main source of income and all profits go towards the care of people with cancer and other advanced-stage illnesses

The new Cudeca shop in Rincón de la Victoria is looking for volunteers / SUR

The Cudeca Foundation needs volunteers for its new charity shop which is soon to open on Avenida del Mediterráneo in Rincón de la Victoria, opposite the Nuestra Señora de la Victoria parish church.

The new Joan Vintage Charity Shop will specialise in vintage fashion, with a selection of second-hand clothes from top brands, in keeping with its philosophy of "sustainable and supportive fashion". The foundation is looking for volunteers to do one four-hour shift a week.

Cudeca's shops are the foundation's main source of income and all profits go towards the care of people with cancer and other advanced illnesses. Cudeca's care is completely free of charge.

Anyone interested in collaborating can contact the volunteer department by e-mail at voluntariado@cudeca.org or by telephone on 952 564 910 and 671 048 304.