Country fair to be held in support of businesses in Malaga village hit by devastating autumn floods

The Fiesta del Campo (country fair) taking place in Benamargosa in the east of Malaga province on Sunday 27 April is being held in support of local businesses affected by the floods in the autumn of 2024.

The Axarquía village was one of the worst affected in Malaga province when heavy rains caused the river of the same name to burst its banks on 13 November, causing widespread damage to homes and businesses in the area.

There will be 16 stalls located in different parts of the village, offering the opportunity to try typical products and food including the baticate (a milkshake made with avocado), guacamole and ensaladilla cateta (traditional Axarquía salad). Products including local sausages and meats, sweet wine, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), jams, breads and sweets will also be on offer.

Zoom Baticate. Diputación de Málaga

"Benamargosa has been celebrating the Fiesta del Campo for two decades to pay tribute to the good products of the valley and the rich gastronomy that the inhabitants of this village boast. A festival that shows the agricultural richness of the Axarquía for which I highlight the muscatel raisins, citrus and subtropical fruits," said Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía.

The day will begin at midday and at 12.30pm there will be an official tour of the gastronomic stalls in the old town, with tastings of typical products and dishes. The music will be provided by the Panda de Verdiales Arroyo Conca, who will be performing traditional music (Verdiales). The Rompeolas orchestra will be performing in the Miguel Martín sports pavilion at 1pm.

Sergio Pérez will perform at 4pm, followed by the Azahar Dance Group from Benmargosa at 6pm and at 7.30pm Sombra y Luz. Sara de las Chuches will take to the stage and DJ Nico will play music until the scheduled closing time of 1am.