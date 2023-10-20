Council moves quickly to allow Nerja flea market to reopen this weekend

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

Nerja’s councillor responsible for commerce Antonio López announced on Thursday 19 October that the town’s popular Sunday flea market is to be reinstated as of this Sunday, 22 October in the Almjara II residential area.

At the time of the announcement Nerja town hall was waiting formalisation of an agreement to authorise the Disabled Association of Malaga (ADISMA) to manage the market.

López said that the reopening of the flea market was “good news for the commercial and tourist sector in Nerja”. He also highlighted that the town hall has worked "quite quickly" to complete the necessary administrative process and to be able to reopen the market.

The councillor went on to say that the price for a stall has not changed and will still be 10 euros for a six-metre stall and five euros for a three to four-metre stall. He also explained that the town hall will receive 50 percent of the income, which will be paid by ADISMA.

Salvador Paz Anaya, president of the Association of the Disabled of Málaga, said that the management of the flea market would be "a big boost” to the association, by “creating employment for disabled people and those at risk of social exclusion”.