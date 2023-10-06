Council to look at more options for substation

Sections
Following protests by residents and opposition politicians against a project to build a new electricity substation in the Torrox Park residential area, which is close to three schools and thousands of homes, Torrox town hall unanimously approved a motion presented by the left-wing Izquierda Unida (IU) group to stop the building of the substation in the area during a council meeting on Monday this week. Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina has promised to look for "alternative locations" for the project.
