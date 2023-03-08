Costa coastal road is second most dangerous in Spain

The old N-340 between the seaside villages of Maro and La Herradura recorded eight accidents in three years, with seven serious injuries and two fatalities

The N-340 coastal road between Maro and La Herradura is the second most dangerous in Spain.

A stretch of the old N-340 coastal road between Nerja on the Costa del Sol and La Herradura (Granada province), has appeared in the ‘top ten’ of Spain’s most dangerous roads for more than a decade. It comes as no surprise that in the latest report published in the EuroRAP 2022, it has once again made the list.

It is the section between kilometre points 296.4 and 312.9 that has been given the ominous title of the second most dangerous road in Spain with a score of 112. It is only surpassed by the N-634 in Cantabria, between kilometres 232.8 and 243.1, with 127.7 points.

In third place is the N-230 in Barcelona, from kilometre 6.6 to 14.8, with a risk index of 108. Fourth place goes to the N-345 in Murcia, from kilometre 0 to 7.2, with a score of 106.5 and fifth place goes to the N-234 in Aragon, from kilometre 248.2 to 259.6, with 104.5 RACE points.

Dangerous roads in Andalucía

There are two other dangerous roads in Andalucía: the N-323 in Granada, from kilometre 172.5 to 190.3, with 101.2 points, and the N-331 in Cordoba, from kilometre 57.2 to 71, with a score of 92.4.

In the case of the N-340 between Malaga and Granada, there were eight serious accidents between 2019 and 2021, with two fatalities and seven serious injuries, mostly of which involved motorcyclists.

According to the latest RACE report on the state road network, 1,836 kilometres of the 25,100 kilometres analysed present a high level of risk of danger, which represents 8.2 per cent of the total.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the most dangerous stretches on Spanish roads, with a total of 48 high-risk stretches, of which eight are considered high risk.

The RACE report highlights that most of these dangerous stretches share characteristics such as being single carriageway roads with intersections at the same level and traffic of less than 10,000 vehicles per day.

Mountain road

The Maro to La Herradura section is the responsibility of Spain’s ministry for public works, as is the case with the N-340 which runs through Nerja town centre, from the border with Torrox to the hamlet of Maro.

From this point, the road is very steep and winding, as it crosses the rugged landscape of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountains and the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs protected area.

The European programme analyses the risk on roads, specifically those forming part of the state road network. In order to draw up the ranking of the most dangerous stretches of road, the accidents which have occurred over the last three years, their seriousness and their relationship with the characteristics of the road are taken into account.

The conclusions are structured according to the so-called ‘risk index’, defined as the number of fatal and serious accidents occurring on a specific stretch in relation to the number of vehicles passing through it. In other words, they calculate the stretches of road on which a person is most likely to have an accident.