Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new Local Police officers with the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo. SUR
Costa del Sol towns increase Local Police presence
Law and order

Costa del Sol towns increase Local Police presence

Nerja and Vélez-Málaga have 16 new officers between them as the populations and number of tourists in the Axarquía area continues to rise

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 18:30

Compartir

The towns of Vélez-Málaga and Nerja in the Axarquía, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, have increased the number of Local Police officers by 16 in total.

Eleven of the new officers have joined the Vélez-Málaga unit while the other five are new recruits in Nerja. The increase in Local Police numbers is linked to a continuing rise in the populations and tourists visiting the two towns.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez presided over a ceremony at the town hall on Monday 11 March during which the nine new male and two female recruits took the oath of office to join the Local Police.

In Nerja the five new officers (three men and two women) were welcomed by mayor José Alberto Armijo, chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo and a number of councillors.

Armijo congratulated the new recruits and wished them "all the luck in their work of public service for the safety of the people of Nerja and Maro and visitors.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 After much-needed rain, temperatures in south of Spain set to shoot up as high as 26C this week
  2. 2 Strict water restrictions remain in place on Costa del Sol, despite boost to province's reservoirs from recent rain
  3. 3 Tiger mosquitoes are breeding outside main summer months in Malaga, scientific study reveals
  4. 4 This is the 'wangiri' missed phone call scam in Spain that will cost you dearly if you ring the number back
  5. 5 Tensions rise as farmers dump truck loads of lemons on road during latest tractor rally and demonstration in Malaga
  6. 6 Western strip of Costa del Sol gets two-month respite from drought crisis following weekend rains
  7. 7 Supermarket giant Mercadona has increased sales by 15% and posted a record profit of more than 1 billion euros
  8. 8 Local and environmental groups reject plans to charge access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  9. 9 Urgent works under way to repair storm damage to Mijas beach before hoards of Easter holidaymakers arrive
  10. 10 Positive response to Costa del Sol 'urban forest' proposal

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad