Costa del Sol towns increase Local Police presence

The new Local Police officers with the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo.

The towns of Vélez-Málaga and Nerja in the Axarquía, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, have increased the number of Local Police officers by 16 in total.

Eleven of the new officers have joined the Vélez-Málaga unit while the other five are new recruits in Nerja. The increase in Local Police numbers is linked to a continuing rise in the populations and tourists visiting the two towns.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez presided over a ceremony at the town hall on Monday 11 March during which the nine new male and two female recruits took the oath of office to join the Local Police.

In Nerja the five new officers (three men and two women) were welcomed by mayor José Alberto Armijo, chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo and a number of councillors.

Armijo congratulated the new recruits and wished them "all the luck in their work of public service for the safety of the people of Nerja and Maro and visitors.”