A previous cheese and wine fair in Torre del Mar. Disfruta de la Axarquía
Costa del Sol town serves up cheese and wine fair this weekend
Costa del Sol town serves up cheese and wine fair this weekend

Each year the Torre del Mar market promotes one of the Axarquía's villages and this year it will be El Borge which is particularly well-known for its vineyards and Moscatel grapes

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:48

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting its annual Malaga goat cheese and Axarquia wines market on Sunday 30 March. The food and drink event, which had been postponed due to the rain, will run from 10am to 6pm and offer visitors the chance to sample and buy traditional products from the Axarquía area.

Each year the Torre del Mar market promotes one of the Axarquía's villages and this year it will be El Borge, which is particularly well-known for its vineyards and Muscatel grape production along with the raisins and sweet wines that are made from them.

One of the projects that El Borge is presenting is the ‘Corazón Moscatel’ (heart Muscatel) which involves the main producing villages of this characteristic wine: "We are developing this initiative with the most important municipalities in the production of this gold that we have in the area, such as El Borge and Macharaviaya, and together we are working on its commercialisation and promotion’, organisers explained.

Antonio García will also presenting his famous Malaga salami. It is the first time that the product will be part of this event. The International Ham Cutting School will participate for the first time with a demonstration of ham cutting and tastings.

There will be a raffle with prizes including a weekend for two people valued at 300 euros; two second prizes, each with a 100-euro voucher to spend in participating stalls on the route and five third prizes, with 50- euro vouchers, also to spend in participating stalls and shops, as well as gift bags with local and Sabor a Málaga products. The draw will take place in the afternoon of Sunday 30.

