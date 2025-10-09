Costa del Sol town seeks best shots for 2026 tourism calendar

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 9 October 2025, 18:37 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is looking for photographers to illustrate its 2026 tourist calendar. The initiative aims to promote the municipality through images that represent its natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth.

From 7 to 31 October 2025, professional photographers, amateurs and all those who love Rincón de la Victoria are encouraged to submit their best shots to be considered for inclusion in the official 2026 tourist calendar, which will be presented at the next International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR), Spain's most important tourism event.

Images that reflect Rincón's natural landscapes, historical heritage, traditional festivals, gastronomy, sporting activities and other aspects that define its tourist and cultural identity may be submitted. The twelve selected photographs will illustrate each month of the tourism calendar.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado highlighted the importance of this competition: "The competition has established itself as a fundamental tool for promoting our municipality. Each image captures not only the beauty of our landscapes, beaches and heritage, but also the spirit of our land and our traditions. It is a way of involving citizens in promoting tourism in Rincón de la Victoria and projecting our identity in national and international forums like FITUR."

Competition guidelines

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 residing in Spain. The photographs submitted must be original and unpublished and must not have been previously exhibited in other competitions, digital platforms or print media. There is no limit to the number of photographs per participant.

In terms of technical requirements, they must be in horizontal (landscape) format, with a minimum size of 1920 by 1080 pixels, in JPG file format.

Images must be sent by email to: turismo@turismoenrincon.es, indicating in the subject line ‘VII Concurso Fotografía Turismo en Rincón’ along with the name of the author.

Suggested themes include natural landscapes: beaches, El Cantal cliffs, parks and natural spaces; historical and cultural heritage: Casa Fuerte de Bezmiliana, Torres Almenaras, Cueva del Tesoro, Cueva de la Victoria, Villa Antiopa; festivals and traditions: Verdiales competition, fair, processions, cultural events; Local cuisine: Boquerón Victoriano, espetos, products from the Axarquía; Sport and leisure: water sports, hiking, cycling, golf in Añoreta; Everyday life and special moments that reflect the essence of the municipality.

The authors of the twelve selected photographs will receive a prize pack that includes official merchandise from Rincón de la Victoria hall, dinner for two at a restaurant in the municipality and tickets to the main tourist attractions: Cueva del Tesoro, Cueva de la Victoria and Villa Antiopa. If the same photographer is selected with several images, the prize will be awarded only once, as it is not cumulative.

The deadline for submitting photographs is 31 October 2025. The full terms and conditions of the competition are available on the municipality's official tourism website: www.turismoenrincon.es