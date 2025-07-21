Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 21 July 2025, 10:43 Compartir

Torrox town hall has been reinforcing its fight against pests with specific treatments against mosquitoes and other insects. It says it has used "authorised, safe and environmentally friendly products" throughout the town.

The breeding season of the mosquitoes that transmit viruses including West Nile Virus arrives, a disease that in 2024 caused 107 confirmed cases in Andalucía, mainly between the months of July and October and most of them in Seville province, has started.

This year, the Junta de Andalucía has reinforced its integrated surveillance and vector control programme for West Nile Virus (WNV) to provide coverage in order to minimise the impact of the virus. To this end, risk levels have been simplified in all municipalities (low, medium and high), according to the possibility of West Nile virus circulation. However, the municipalities have to draw up a series of prevention plans, which can cost between 15,000 and 20,000 euros per year.

In this context, Torrox town hall's department for the environment, has intensified pest control work in recent weeks to reduce the proliferation of mosquitoes and insects during the months of greatest risk and to minimise the possible effects on the environment.

The town hall has said that it is using Aquabac® 200G and Diptron® with Etofenprox which are "authorised by the Ministry of Health and suitable for urban and natural environments". The former is a biological larvicide designed to act on sources of stagnant water, such as ponds or pools, where mosquito larvae develop. This treatment effectively eliminates the larvae without altering the ecosystem or affecting other aquatic species or animals.

Diptron® with Etofenprox is an insecticide with immediate and prolonged action, especially indicated for the control of adult mosquitoes, cockroaches and other insects. It can be applied in public spaces, indoors and in sewage systems, and has the advantage of being odourless and non-irritant, which makes it safe for use in urban environments.

The town hall has also reminded residents and visitors of "the importance of collaboration to avoid the accumulation of stagnant water in patios, terraces or containers, which can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes" and added, "Prevention is a key tool in the fight against pests".