Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher

Some of the items donated to the María Zambrano foundation.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:52

The family of María Zambrano has donated to the foundation created in her name photographs, documents, furniture, paintings and other items which belonged to the illustrious philosopher who was born in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol in 1904.

Leonor Araceli Paloma Tomero, daughter of Rafael Tomero Alarcón, Zambrano's first cousin, presented the items to the Fundación María Zambrano on Friday 28 March. The foundation is working to promote the life and career of the thinker who has a number of important landmarks named after her, including Malaga city's main train station.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said the donation was "a highly significant boost to the foundation's documentary heritage, enabling the memory and legacy of María Zambrano to be preserved and disseminated."

Managing director of the María Zambrano foundation, Luis Ortega, highlighted "the incalculable historical, artistic and heritage value of this donation" which he said "will have an outstanding impact on the enhancement of the legacy of María Zambrano".

Leonor Araceli Paloma Tomero was appointed patron of the María Zambrano foundation at the meeting of the board of trustees on 6 April 2024. Her father maintained a close relationship with the philosopher and her family, providing support during her exile and actively collaborating in the creation and development of the foundation after her return to Spain.

A total of 45 boxes containing a wealth of documents, photographs and personal objects of considerable value, including photograph negatives and press cuttings, correspondence, manuscripts and family documentation, as well as books by Blas Zambrano, were handed over.

The information will provide more details on María Zambrano's family and will give experts the possibility of discovering previously unknown facts about the philosopher.