Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Some of the items donated to the María Zambrano foundation. SUR
Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
History

Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher

The niece of María Zambrano, who was born in Vélez-Málaga in 1904, has presented items including photographs, texts, furniture and letters to the foundation set up in her name base in the Axarquía town

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:52

The family of María Zambrano has donated to the foundation created in her name photographs, documents, furniture, paintings and other items which belonged to the illustrious philosopher who was born in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol in 1904.

Leonor Araceli Paloma Tomero, daughter of Rafael Tomero Alarcón, Zambrano's first cousin, presented the items to the Fundación María Zambrano on Friday 28 March. The foundation is working to promote the life and career of the thinker who has a number of important landmarks named after her, including Malaga city's main train station.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said the donation was "a highly significant boost to the foundation's documentary heritage, enabling the memory and legacy of María Zambrano to be preserved and disseminated."

Managing director of the María Zambrano foundation, Luis Ortega, highlighted "the incalculable historical, artistic and heritage value of this donation" which he said "will have an outstanding impact on the enhancement of the legacy of María Zambrano".

Leonor Araceli Paloma Tomero was appointed patron of the María Zambrano foundation at the meeting of the board of trustees on 6 April 2024. Her father maintained a close relationship with the philosopher and her family, providing support during her exile and actively collaborating in the creation and development of the foundation after her return to Spain.

A total of 45 boxes containing a wealth of documents, photographs and personal objects of considerable value, including photograph negatives and press cuttings, correspondence, manuscripts and family documentation, as well as books by Blas Zambrano, were handed over.

The information will provide more details on María Zambrano's family and will give experts the possibility of discovering previously unknown facts about the philosopher.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta to promote Ronda more to reduce the effects of severed connection with the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Shopkeepers in Mijas Pueblo up in arms at low emission zone
  3. 3 Checks and repairs after wettest March in 20 years on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Pony allegedly stolen from owner in UK turns up in Andalucía
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  6. 6 A farewell to arms
  7. 7 Join the armies
  8. 8 The great unravelling
  9. 9 Golden Mile beachside readied for development
  10. 10 Torremolinos takes stock of first month with its ZBE low emissions zone up and running

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher