Costa del Sol town invests in order to protect against flooding

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has earmarked 500,000 euros to reduce the risk of flooding in the eastern area of Torre del Mar. The town hall has already begun work on three streets in the area around the Tenencia de Alcaldía building in Calle Azucarera, the northern section of Avenida de Andalucía and Calle Clavel, all of them in the eastern part of the town which regularly flood during heavy rainfall.

Despite the fact that rainfall is becoming increasingly scarce in the Axarquía, the episodes that do occur are increasingly intense, bringing torrential downpours, as happened on November 13 with the 'Dana' storm which caused the nearby Benamargosa river to burst its banks.

Torre del Mar is one of the towns in the eastern Costa del Sol that has suffered the most flooding problems in recent decades. In spite of the important infrastructure works carried out, including a fifth sewer, flooding still persists in some areas, in particular towards the east of the coastal town.

The 500,000 euros is coming from European funds within the 2021 Tourism Sustainability Plan in Destinations belonging in turn to the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience of the Next Generation funds.

The project aims to improve the infrastructure and rainwater systems in Torre del Mar to reduce the problem of flooding "associated with increasing episodes of torrential rainfall due to the influence of climate change," a technical report explained. The execution period for the works, once awarded, is six months.